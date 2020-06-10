Kozhikode

Kozhikode limps back to normalcy

Some suburban regions are containment zones

Kozhikode district is limping back to normalcy after the lockdown despite some of its suburban regions being classified as containment zones.

HiLITE Mall at Palazhi on the Kozhikode Bypass remained closed on Tuesday after Olavanna grama panchayat was declared a containment zone. However, the hypermarket at the mall and the recently opened Nesto Hypermarket in its vicinity were moderately crowded on the day.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao had declared the region a containment zone after two persons from Pantheerankavu tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and one of them had close contact with many people.

Footfall was low at Focus Mall on Rajaji Road. The supermarket at the mall operated, maintaining physical distancing norms.

As the government began easing some lockdown measures, shops and commercial establishments opened. Markets in the city witnessed the usual bustle, with people thronging shops at S.M. Street and Palayam.

Many shopping complexes reported lean footfall though private offices struggled to carry out regular business. Textiles and electronic shops that had reopened earlier did not have many shoppers.

Hotels and restaurants remained closed after the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association decided not to reopen them in Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur, as the districts witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. But they continued to offer home delivery services.

Bus services

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is conducting a few schedules to rural and hilly regions and inter-district services. However, private buses stayed off the road. The state of private stage carriers appears grim, with a private bus worker at Kakkodi allegedly ending his life two days ago. Bus owners are finding it difficult to operate services owing to financial crisis. However, autorickshaw services were back to normal.

Only a few temples opened in the district though the Malabar Devaswom Board had urged trustees to reopen them. Major mosques remained closed after the mahal committees decided to wait till the COVID-19 situation improved. However, mosques in rural areas reopened on Tuesday.

Staff Reporter from Wayanad writes: Major towns in Wayanad district, except Sulthan Bathery, began returning to normalcy on Tuesday.

Though huge rush was not recorded at hotels and shopping centres in many towns, people were seen shopping by maintaining physical distancing norms.

Major shops and malls in Sulthan Bathery town were closed after the district administration declared many divisions of the municipality as containment zones. Major temples in the district were not opened to devotees. Some temples opened, but only a few devotees visited them, said sources.

