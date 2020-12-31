Kozhikode likely to get five new fire stations

The long-pending demand of the district to have more fire stations to quickly respond to distress situations is likely to be a reality soon with the State government’s plan to sanction five new units within a year. A satellite station within the city limit is also under consideration of the government.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the new fire stations will come up at Ramanattukara, Mavoor, Puthuppadi, Chelannur and Kozhikode city. Land for constructing the new station buildings is already available in all locations except in Ramanattukara. Here, the new municipal administration is likely to address the issue soon.

Kozhikode district now has nine fire units at Kozhikode beach, Meenchanda, Narikkuni, Vellimadukunnu, Mukkom, Perambra, Vadakara, Nadapuram and Koyilandy. The new stations will have high-end firefighting equipment and required staff strength. The existing stations will also be equipped with modern machines.

Fire officials say the sanctioning of a station at Puthuppadi has been a long-pending demand of villagers hit by natural calamities. Reaching out to such locations on time during calamities has been a strenuous job for rescue operators from other stations, they add.

Officials say underwater rescue facilities will also improve in the district with the opening of new stations.

The satellite fire station to be opened near the railway station will mainly function as the first respondent to rescue calls. It was in 2015 that the proposal for such a facility was first placed for the consideration of the State government. The main concern then was the frequent fire outbreak on S.M. Street.