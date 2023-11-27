ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode leg of Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to begin from Tuesday

November 27, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra being led by the District Lead Bank with the support of NABARD and several Central government departments, through villages across the State, will begin its Kozhikode leg at Kadalundi on Tuesday. The Yatra aims to familiarise various Central projects to the public. It will pass through all 70 grama panchayats in the district covering two panchayats a day until January 10. The Yatra was flagged off by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Attappadi in Palakkad on November 15.

