Kozhikode lagging behind in implementing Amrut projects

After drawing flak for delay in the execution of projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut), the State Mission Management Unit is racing against the clock to implement schemes in Kozhikode city this fiscal.

As of now, 48 out of the 50 projects, including sub projects, have been awarded for the city under the flagship programme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Kozhikode is one of the nine cities or municipalities getting the benefits of Amrut in the State. However, the civic authority has secured a low credit rating for executing the projects over the last few years.

As of January 3, only seven projects have been completed, all in the water supply category. The completed works, executed by the Kerala Water Authority, include replacing old pipes and valves and interconnecting them with existing lines in two phases.

Officials said technical sanction had been accorded for all the 50 projects. The total tendered amount is ₹278.66 crore. However, the amount awarded for the works is ₹162.22 crore. Administration sanction has been given for ₹284.64 crore though initially the cost for all projects was pegged at ₹274.76 crore.

The cost escalation of nearly ₹10 crore was solely for implementing three projects under the sewerage component, said officials.

Twenty-eight projects (₹96.32 crore) have been planned for water supply; three for sewerage (₹130.62 crore); 10 for storm water drainage (₹41.43 crore); one for urban transport (₹11.35 crore) and eight for parks (₹4.92 crore).

An analysis of the ongoing works revealed that no projects assigned to the Kozhikode Corporation has been completed so far. In Thiruvananthapuram, 71 out of 121 projects have been completed, and in Kochi, the number of completed projects is 35 out of the 39 awarded. Kozhikode and Kollam corporations are the worst performers while Guruvayur municipality tops the chart in implementing projects in all sectors.