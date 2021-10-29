Kozhikode KSRTC complex: KTDFC serves eviction notice on tenants

Firms told to close down operations and vacate twin tower premises by Sunday

Amid controversies surrounding the construction of the twin towers of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) has served notices on tenants in the complex on Mavoor Road to close down operations and vacate the premises by Sunday.

The development comes close on the heels of the Transport Department constituting a five-member panel to study and provide suggestions on a report by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) that stated that the terminal complex, constructed at a cost of ₹74.63 crore six years ago, had serious structural flaws and required immediate rectification.

The KTDFC, a non-banking financial company fully owned by the State Government, decided to issue eviction notices for carrying out repairs and rehabilitation of the complex. In a letter to the firm Tastic Lead Point that had taken a kiosk on lease at the terminal building, the KTDFC said that the IIT-M had advised maintaining the complex free of any type of loading, including bus operation and functioning of tenants.

The report submitted by the panel chaired by P. Alagusundaramoorthy, Professor, Structural Engineering, IIT- M, had pointed out the structural weakness of the terminal.

The KTDFC had constructed the twin towers, inaugurated on June 1, 2015. The first tower has 10 floors and the second 11 floors, including space for parking. The terminal-cum-commercial-complex consists of a KSRTC bus station, parking for 40 buses and commercial space.

The KTDFC had handed over the commercial space to Mukkom-based company ALIF Builders in July. An agreement was reached between ALIF Builders and the KTDFC with the company deciding to invest ₹17 crore as non-refundable deposit and pay a monthly rent of ₹43 lakh for the commercial space.

The State Government has so far not made the IIT-M report public while the Opposition parties have demanded a judicial probe.