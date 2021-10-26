Kozhikode KSRTC complex: Government constitutes panel to study IIT-M report

Report stated that bus terminal had serious structural flaws and needed immediate strengthening

The Transport Department has constituted a five-member committee to study and give recommendations on a report by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) that stated that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus-terminal-cum-shopping-complex constructed six years ago at the cost of ₹75 crore had serious structural flaws and that the twin towers required immediate strengthening.

The committee comprises Chief Technical Examiner S. Harikumar (convener); Nirjhar Dhang, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT, Kharagpur; T.M. Madhavan Pillai of Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology, Calicut; L. Beena, Chief Engineer (Buildings), Public Works Department; and K.R. Bindu of College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram. It will submit a report to the State Government within two weeks.

Transport Minister Antony Raju has sought the committee to examine the report submitted by P. Alagusundaramoorthy, Professor, Structural Engineering, IIT-M, and submit its recommendations, according to a press release.

When contacted, Mr. Alagusundaramoorthy refused to disclose the contents of the IIT-M report and its recommendations. He said he was unaware that the Kerala Government had constituted a new panel to study the report.

A member of the newly appointed panel said he had not received any communication on the constitution of the committee. He said he was unaware of the terms of reference as the IIT-M panel had already submitted a report with recommendations.

However, sources said the operations of KSRTC buses would be shifted soon to the mofussil bus stand in wake of the IIT-M panel finding flaws in construction. A decision on working out modalities for renovation of the twin towers would be taken only after the panel submitted its report.

A tender will be floated soon to carry out the building strengthening work, which will take at least three to four months. The project for renovation would entail about ₹15 crore to ₹20 crore, the sources said.

Opposition parties including the Congress and the BJP have questioned the decision of awarding the contract to ALIF Builders for ₹17 crore without a tender to operate the commercial space of the terminal. That memorandum of understanding would have to be called off temporarily, said the sources.