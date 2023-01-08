Kozhikode Khazi passes away

January 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.V. Imbichammad Haji, Kozhikode Khazi, who passed away on Saturday, had maintained a cordial relationship with all the other communities in the city.

He shared the stage with the heads of the erstwhile Zamorin family many times, as traditionally been done by those who assume the title of the Khazi here. The Haji took over charge after the death of his brother Nalakath Mohammed Koya Baqavi in 2009. He was also the chief patron of the Khazi Foundation. Mr. Haji is survived by his wife, Kunheebi, and six children. His mortal remains were interred on the Mishkal Mosque burial ground. Imam of the Mishkal Mosque has been given the temporary charge as of the Kozhikode Khazi.