HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Khazi passes away

K.V. Imbichammad Haji had taken over charge after the death of his brother Nalakath Mohammed Koya Baqavi in 2009

January 08, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

K.V. Imbichammad Haji, Kozhikode Khazi, who passed away on Saturday, had maintained a cordial relationship with all the other communities in the city.

He shared the stage with the heads of the erstwhile Zamorin family many times, as traditionally been done by those who assume the title of the Khazi here. The Haji took over charge after the death of his brother Nalakath Mohammed Koya Baqavi in 2009. He was also the chief patron of the Khazi Foundation. Mr. Haji is survived by his wife, Kunheebi, and six children. His mortal remains were interred on the Mishkal Mosque burial ground. Imam of the Mishkal Mosque has been given the temporary charge as of the Kozhikode Khazi.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.