Kozhikode in final phase of Mission Indradhanush

The final phase of Mission Indradhanush, the Central scheme to ensure full immunisation coverage for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged up to two and pregnant women against vaccine-preventable diseases by this year, will be held in Kozhikode district from March 2 to 9.

V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, told the media on Monday that the project was launched in December 2019 here in view of the low vaccination coverage. There were 121 children who had not taken any vaccination and 4,246 who were partially vaccinated in Kozhikode when the scheme was launched. Within three months, 17 unvaccinated children and 1,302 partially vaccinated children were given immunisation coverage.

Dr. Jayasree pointed out that residents of areas such as Kuttiyadi, Velam, Thiruvallur, Chekkiad, Thunery, Valayam, Vanimel, Chengaroth, Mangad, Chaliyam, Cheruvannur, and Koduvally were reluctant towards vaccination. Because of this, the vaccination coverage of the district was below 90%. To overcome this, an action panel had been formed under the District Collector, and regular meetings were held.

The help of religious and social organisations were sought at the local level to create awareness. Vaccination camps were held from the third Monday of every month till the seventh working day. Elected representatives and health workers visited houses. Doctors from Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and staff from Arogya Keralam were also involved in awareness creation initiatives.