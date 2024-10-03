ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Govt. Cyberpark wins ICT Academy Ecosystem Partner Award

Published - October 03, 2024 08:16 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode has won the ICT Academy Ecosystem Partner Award in recognition of its innovation, growth and collaboration with technology partners.

Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair received the award from ICT Academy CEO Muraleedharan Manningal at the North Kerala session of International Conclave on Skills, Engineering and Technology organised by the ICT Academy of Kerala.

Calicut Forum of Information Technology secretary Akhilkrishnan T., TEL-K operations manager Sharath M. Nair and Cyberpark Deputy Manager A. Bijesh were present.

Mr. Vivek Nair said the honour would further motivate the IT ecosystem in Kerala, especially in North Malabar. “We have always adopted an inclusive approach,” he pointed out. “We will continue to work actively for the improvement of the IT ecosystem.”

The 2008-founded ICT Academy is run by the State government to enhance the quality of graduates in the IT sector and to generate resources for increasing the employability of students.

