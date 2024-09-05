Kozhikode Govt. Cyberpark registers 15% growth in IT exports

Software exports from the Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode shot up to ₹121 crore during 2023-24, marking a 15 % growth compared to the previous fiscal year and a robust 40-fold increase over the past seven years.

While IT exports earned Cyberpark ₹105 crore in 2022-23, the figure was ₹2.97 crore in 2016-17, according to a press release on Thursday. IT exports increased steadily from ₹3,01,71,390 in 2017-18 to ₹8,10,97,095 the following year. The growth continued with exports reaching ₹14,76,10,856, then ₹26,16,48,299 in 2020-21, and ₹55,70,13,911 in 2021-22.

Cyberpark CEO Susanth Kurunthil attributed the consistent growth to the support provided to performing companies within the IT hub. “The IT firms’ clients in the Middle East, U.S., Europe, and East Asia have significantly contributed to this success,” he added.

He also revealed that the pivotal seven-storey Sahya building on the 42.5-acre plot of the Cyberpark, established in 2009, has been fully occupied.

Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair recalled that the recent ‘Reboot 24’ job fair, which was held on August 17, showcased a high level of competence among budding IT professionals in the State and received encouraging feedback.

“We anticipate further growth in our profile in the coming years, as IT firms are increasingly interested in the Malabar region following the success of the parks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” he added.

Sahya, which is located on a five-acre special economic zone with a dedicated parking facility, has a built-up space of nearly three lakh square feet. At present, it houses 82 companies with over 2,200 employees. Besides, the Cyberpark supports 22 nascent companies incubating under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Cyber Sports Arena

To alleviate employee stress through fitness and entertainment, the authorities opened the Cyber Sports Arena earlier this year on February 23.

It consists of two football five’s turfs of 1,017 square feet each, one 2,035 square feet football seven’s turf, a basketball turf of 640 sq ft and two badminton courts for doubles.

