GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Govt. Cyberpark registers 15% growth in IT exports

Software exports earn Cyberpark ₹121 crore during 2023-24; CEO attributes the consistent growth to the support provided to IT companies and contribution of their clients

Published - September 05, 2024 11:40 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
The seven-storey Sahya building on the 42.5 acres of the Cyberpark is fully occupied.

The seven-storey Sahya building on the 42.5 acres of the Cyberpark is fully occupied. | Photo Credit: File photo

Software exports from the Government Cyberpark in Kozhikode shot up to ₹121 crore during 2023-24, marking a 15 % growth compared to the previous fiscal year and a robust 40-fold increase over the past seven years.

While IT exports earned Cyberpark ₹105 crore in 2022-23, the figure was ₹2.97 crore in 2016-17, according to a press release on Thursday. IT exports increased steadily from ₹3,01,71,390 in 2017-18 to ₹8,10,97,095 the following year. The growth continued with exports reaching ₹14,76,10,856, then ₹26,16,48,299 in 2020-21, and ₹55,70,13,911 in 2021-22.

Cyberpark CEO Susanth Kurunthil attributed the consistent growth to the support provided to performing companies within the IT hub. “The IT firms’ clients in the Middle East, U.S., Europe, and East Asia have significantly contributed to this success,” he added.

He also revealed that the pivotal seven-storey Sahya building on the 42.5-acre plot of the Cyberpark, established in 2009, has been fully occupied.

Cyberpark General Manager Vivek Nair recalled that the recent ‘Reboot 24’ job fair, which was held on August 17, showcased a high level of competence among budding IT professionals in the State and received encouraging feedback.

“We anticipate further growth in our profile in the coming years, as IT firms are increasingly interested in the Malabar region following the success of the parks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram,” he added.

Sahya, which is located on a five-acre special economic zone with a dedicated parking facility, has a built-up space of nearly three lakh square feet. At present, it houses 82 companies with over 2,200 employees. Besides, the Cyberpark supports 22 nascent companies incubating under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Cyber Sports Arena

To alleviate employee stress through fitness and entertainment, the authorities opened the Cyber Sports Arena earlier this year on February 23.

It consists of two football five’s turfs of 1,017 square feet each, one 2,035 square feet football seven’s turf, a basketball turf of 640 sq ft and two badminton courts for doubles.

Published - September 05, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / IT Enabled Services

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.