Kozhikode Govt. Cyberpark on expansion mode

Welcomes IT/ITeS investors and developers for long-term lease

September 28, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Kozhikode Government Cyberpark.

A view of Kozhikode Government Cyberpark. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

In an effort to expand operations and provide new facilities, the Kozhikode Government Cyberpark here is leasing its land for long-term use by IT, ITeS, investors, and developers.

The move is part of the plan to develop the IT landscape of Malabar. Apart from the existing building, the Government Cyberpark will introduce new facilities, a press release said here on Thursday.

To achieve this, co-developers have been welcomed to construct new buildings within the Cyberpark premises. The land is available for a 30-year lease, with the possibility of renewal for up to 90 years.

Out of the total 43 acres in Cyberpark, 25 acres are currently open for lease. This land can be utilised by the IT/ITeS industry and other sectors.

This initiative is expected to tap into Kozhikode city’s talent pool and tourism potential while boosting the district’s IT development.

Besides, permission has already been granted to construct a new IT building spanning four lakh sq.ft. This will attract new IT companies to Kozhikode, creating numerous job opportunities. To enhance recreational options, a football turf is also under construction at the Cyberpark.

Currently, the Government Cyberpark hosts 85 companies with approximately 2,100 employees in a built-up area covering three lakh sq.ft. In the previous financial year, exports generated from the Cyberpark touched ₹105 crore, it said.

