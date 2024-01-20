ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode Girl to anchor ‘Pareeksha-pe-charcha’

January 20, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Meghna N. Nath | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Meghna N. Nath, a Standard 11 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Kozhikode, will be the anchor of ‘Pareeksha-Pe-Charcha’ to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on January 29.

She is the first student from Kerala to anchor the event. A winner of youth parliament at the State and South India levels, Meghna was selected on the basis of a three-minute video that she had prepared. Ananya Jyothi from Varanasi will be her co-anchor in the event in which the Prime Minister will interact with students from different parts of the country on facing exams in a stress-free environment.

