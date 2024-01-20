GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Girl to anchor ‘Pareeksha-pe-charcha’

January 20, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Meghna N. Nath

Meghna N. Nath | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Meghna N. Nath, a Standard 11 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya-1, Kozhikode, will be the anchor of ‘Pareeksha-Pe-Charcha’ to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on January 29.

She is the first student from Kerala to anchor the event. A winner of youth parliament at the State and South India levels, Meghna was selected on the basis of a three-minute video that she had prepared. Ananya Jyothi from Varanasi will be her co-anchor in the event in which the Prime Minister will interact with students from different parts of the country on facing exams in a stress-free environment.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / Republic Day / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.