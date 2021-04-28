Kozhikode gets ready for counting of votes

KOZHIKODE

28 April 2021 00:47 IST

Training for employees to be completed today

The district election office has begun preparations for the counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections on Sunday.

The counting of votes at 13 centres in the district will be held in accordance with strict COVID-19 protocol. The counting tables will be laid in keeping with physical distancing norms.

At present, it has been proposed to set up 28 counting tables each for Nadapuram, Perambra, Balussery, Kozhikode North, Beypore, Kunnamangalam, Koduvally, and Thiruvambady Assembly constituencies. There will be 37 counting tables for Vadakara, 40 for Kuttiyadi, 34 for Koyilandy, 35 for Elathur and 34 for Kozhikode South. Officials said the counting tables would be changed accordingly in the coming days.

Employees have been deputed for the counting of votes. There will be 617 counting supervisors, 750 counting assistants and 837 micro observers. There will also be returning officers, deputy returning officers and officials attached to data entry and tabulation wings.

The training for employees deputed for counting of votes will be completed on Wednesday. Details of counting of votes will be available live on the portal https://encore.eci.gov.in of the Election Commission.

Only officials and agents of candidates will be allowed entry into the counting centres. Thermal scanning, wearing of masks and physical distancing will be strictly adopted in the hall.

The following are the counting centres in the 13 Assembly segments: Vadakara – Government College, Madappally; Kuttiyadi – Memunda Higher Secondary School; Nadapuram – Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Madappally; Koyilandy – Payyoli Government Vocational Higher Secondary School; Perambra – Perambra Higher Secondary School; Balussery – Markaz High School; Elathur – West Hill Government Polytechnic; Kozhikode North – JDT Islam Polytechnic; Kozhikode South – Malabar Christian College; Beypore – Government Arts and Science College; Kunnamangalam – Government Law College; Koduvally – KMO Higher Secondary School, and Thiruvambady – St. Alphons Senior Secondary School, Korangad.