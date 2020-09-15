Kozhikode gets preference in KPCC revamp

Six new secretaries nominated from district

In a bid to quell the growing resentment among Congress leaders, the party high command has given adequate representation from Kozhikode district in the reconstituted Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Six new secretaries — K. Balakrishna Kidavu, K. Moosa, V.M. Chandran, P. Usha Devi, Sunil Madappally, and Sathyan Kadiyangadu — have been nominated to balance group equations in the party.

The exclusion of senior party leaders in the reconstituted KPCC in January had caused bitter indignation among a few at having been treated unfairly in the district. This was especially when former District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Siddique was elevated as one of the 12 vice presidents of the KPCC.

Last week U. Rajeevan was appointed DCC president by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. However, former KPCC general secretary P.M. Suresh, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Kozhikode Corporation Council, has not been considered for any post.

Even then, Kozhikode has better representation in the KPCC. There are three general secretaries — K. Praveen Kumar, P.M. Niyas, and N. Subramanian — now.

Apart from KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, the others in the executive committee are K. Muraleedharan, MP; K.P. Unnikrishnan, P.M. Suresh Babu, K. Ramachandran, Achuthan Puthiyadathu, K.P. Babu, Milli Mohan, K. Madhavi, K.P. Rajan, K.M. Ummer, C.V. Kunhikrishnan, and C. Valsan.

M.K. Raghavan, MP; DCC president, KSU State president K.M. Abhijith, former DCC presidents K.C. Abu and M. Veerankutty are ex-officio members of the executive committee.