Kozhikode gets into the festive mood, but with caution

Onam fairs get under way in district; shopping centres witness crowds

A week ago most people were sceptical how they would celebrate Onam this year. The State’s biggest shopping season was under the shadow of the pandemic and traders were apprehensive about the turnout even when the government allowed all shops to open. But the various seasonal shopping fairs that have started across the Kozhikode district point to an almost normal Onam this year, though the fear of the pandemic remains.

The Supplyco Onam fair, Consumerfed fair, and Khadi fairs have begun as usual. The Kudumbashree Community Development Societiesare organising ‘Onachandas’ in 15 locations in the city from August 15 to 21, with an aim to revive the market for Kudumbashree products. The Onachandas feature products from around 850 enterprises under the Kudumbashree in the Corporation limits.

The Handloom Expo organised by the Industries Department in association with the Handloom Directorate got under way on the stadium premises on Thursday. The expo has come as a huge relief to handloom weavers from Kozhikode and Kannur districts who have been struggling to make both ends meet for a few years now. The expo that is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. features all kinds of handloom products with a 20% government rebate.

The shopping centres such as S.M. Street are slowly getting crowded as is the norm during the season. But, the restrictions imposed by the police and the constant checking have been successful in making shoppers more alert. With malls too opening, the shopping season may get busier in the coming week.