GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode gets cyber police division

30-member team under an Assistant Commissioner formed in the wake of increasing cyber cases

March 05, 2024 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Home department has accorded sanction for a cyber police division in Kozhikode.

A meeting of senior police officials recently had arrived at the the decision after considering the increasing number of cases reported at the Cyber police station in Kozhikode, especially those involving artificial intelligence and deep fake technology.

The new division, which will start functioning in a week, will comprise a 30-member team led by an Assistant Commissioner under District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena. The cyber police will be an additional police division in the city besides Feroke, Town and Medical College divisions.

First case

It was in Kozhikode that the first case involving deep fake technology in the State was reported. A retired Central government employee was duped using a video of his friend seeking financial aid over a WhatsApp call.

The Cyber police had successfully tracked down the four culprits in the case and recovered the lost money. Similarly, the cyber police could trap the accused and recover the money in a case in which a home-maker lost ₹19 lakh from her bank account. They are currently investigating a case in which a noted business man from Kozhikode was duped of ₹3 crore over crypto currency. At present, the Cyber police stations in Vadakara and Kozhikode city have one inspector, a sub inspector, an ASI, four senior CPOs and two CPOs.

Under the new system, the team under the Assistant Commissioner will consist of three inspectors, four sub inspectors, one ASI, seven senior CPOs, 11 CPOs and two head constables.

Related Topics

police / Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.