Kozhikode gets 10 pole-mounted electric vehicle charging stations

State to encourage all households to set up solar panels: Electricity Minister

The State Government is trying to focus on solar energy as the fuel for the future and is planning to encourage every household to set up solar panels, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the pole-mounted electric vehicle charging stations in Kozhikode on Saturday, the Minister said households could get an extra income by selling excess electricity to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Mr. Krishnankutty also said that autorickshaw drivers could save up to ₹16,000 per month as fuel expense, with the introduction of the pole-mounted charging stations, and added that there were plans to implement the e-autorickshaw system in other parts of Kerala. He said the State was in talks with the Kerala Bank to help common people avail loans to buy e-autorickshaws at a low interest rate.

The pole-mounted charging stations, set up under the aegis of the KSEB, was launched by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas by charging a vehicle, while Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, presided over. The Minister said that Kozhikode, with the highest number of e-autorickshaws in Kerala, was ideal for the launch of the new project.

The pole-mounted charging stations have been set up on KSEB electric posts at 10 locations in the city including Sarovaram Biopark, Eranhipalam, Income Tax Office, Cherooty Nagar Junction, Muthappankavu, Moonnalinkal, Sastri Nagar, entrance of Vellayil Harbour, Customs Quarters premises, and Mayor Bhavan premises. There will be charging points on the pole and the payment will be through a mobile application called ‘ChargeMOD’. Besides autorickshaws, electric two-wheelers can also be charged at the stations. The charging equipment and software for the project were developed by Kozhikode-based start-up ChargeMOD. The stations were set up at a cost of ₹2.52 lakh from the State Government’s e-mobility promotion fund. Efforts are being made to set up 1,000 charging stations across the State.