Kozhikode General Hospital opening up for non-COVID treatment

The Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, one of the two designated government hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the district, is planning to resume its general outpatient (OP) section this week.
Some work is being undertaken at the hospital building at present. As soon as it is completed, the OP section will be relocated. According to sources, it will be followed by the opening up of the inpatient section as well in the coming days. Earlier, seven wards there, including an intensive care unit, were being used only for COVID treatment. Two of them may now be used for non-COVID patients.
The OP section had to be shifted to the adjacent Government School of Nursing after the institution was designated as a COVID hospital. Now, with classes beginning at the nursing school, they had to be shifted back. Services of the gynaecology and paediatrics departments had earlier been shifted to the Government Hospital for Women and Children at Kottaparamba. They were shifted back some time ago.
The number of COVID patients at the hospital had dropped in the recent months. From about 150 patients, it has now come down to around 120. As of Wednesday, only 108 people are undergoing treatment there. A section of patients is learnt to have sought a separate system to manage non-COVID treatment at the hospital.
