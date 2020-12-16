Kozhikode farmers to join Delhi protest

Around 75 farmers and environmental activists from Kozhikode will join the farmers who are protesting against the three contoversial farm Acts in Delhi soon. A meeting of activists here on Tuesday decided that the contingent will stay in Delhi for three days and be part of the protests.
An array of farmers’ organisations, environmental forums, the Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi, Sarvodaya Sangham, Lohya Vichara Vedi, and NAPM were part of the protest held in Kozhikode on Tuesday in support of the farmers. South India coordinator of Rashtriya Kisan Maha Sangh, P.T. John, was the chief guest and keynote speaker at the protest.
‘Helping corporates’
“These Acts were passed without even proper consultation with Parliament so as to help the corporates. They will not benefit the farmers in any manner,” said T.V. Rajan, State secretary of the Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samithi, who was part of the protest.
The protesting organisations opined that the Acts would result in the corporates acquiring farm lands along with the produce and that ultimately even common people would have to suffer the consequences as the corporates would dictate the prices of essential commodities.
The organisations decided to continue with similar protests and extend their support to the farmers protesting in Delhi in any way possible.
They will also organise programmes to create awareness regarding the Acts among the common people, Mr. Rajan said.
