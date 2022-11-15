Kozhikode entrepreneurs have a ball at ‘Mini World Cup’

November 15, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran

Players dressed in jerseys of popular World Cup teams getting ready for the Mini World Cup organised by The Business Club in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The quarterfinal line-up consists of Brazil, Argentina, Qatar, England, Portugal, Italy, France, and Germany. This may not be the reality in Qatar in a few weeks, but it was for the ‘Mini World Cup’ that took place in Kozhikode on Tuesday evening.

The Mini World Cup was organised by The Business Club (TBC), an organisation of about 150 young Kozhikode-based entrepreneurs. The club members divided themselves into these eight teams to play against each other, spreading enthusiasm for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“This is business promotion as well as entertainment for us. Most of the top brands in the city are our members and we all are looking forward to the World Cup, both as football fans and as entrepreneurs,” said TBC president Anwar Sadath.

Support our reporting.
The friendly matches were each of 10-minute duration, and the opposing teams were chosen through lots. A World Cup look-alike trophy too was arranged for the winners.

Fifty members of the TBC are planning to visit Doha during the World Cup and conduct special events there. “Doha is home ground for most business houses in Kozhikode. Hence, we feel like the World Cup has come home,” said Mr. Sadath.

