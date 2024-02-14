Kozhikode East Hill Road turns a death trap for motorists

February 14, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The once comfortable and safe East Hill Road in the city has turned into a death trap for motorists with open drain on one side and uneven surface on the other. The road is being reconstructed under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative ( RBKI). However, the delay in the progress of works over the past few weeks has irked motorists and local residents alike.

Named after Manjunatha Rao, the first Mayor of Kozhikode, the two-kilometre-long East Hill Road is the shortest link between Karaparamba, Kunduparamba, Edakkad and Athanikkal regions in the city and Nadakkavu, via Chakkorathukulam. The presence of institutions like the Government Engineering College, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Government Physical Education College and two museums adds to the importance of the road. There has been a long pending demand for the development of the road which is preferred by motorists who wish to avoid the heavy traffic on Kannur Road and the mini bypass.

The ₹4-crore project under RBKI was commissioned in November 2023 with the Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society taking up the work for the Kozhikode Corporation. It is to be constructed using the Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete (BMBC) in order to ensure a longer lifespan. However, the road work will begin only after all the pipelines, including that of KWA, GAIL and KSEB, are laid and the drainage work is completed, sources at the Kozhikode Corporation said.

At present, slabs of the drainage have been removed and drains have been de-silted. However, the silt abandoned at the spot may wash back into the drains during rain. Besides, the open drains are a threat to motorists, especially at night.

“The drains need to be at the same level and need to have fresh slabs. The works are ongoing,” an official of the Corporation said.

The channels dug out for pipelines so far have made the road quite uneven and uncomfortable for motorists and has developed potholes at many places. However, more pipelines are to be laid and drain works to be completed before the road is asphalted. The Corporation authorities expect it to be completed before the commencement of the monsoon in late May.