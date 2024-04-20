Kozhikode DLSA brings out guidelines for voters in eight different languages

April 20, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has brought out a set of guidelines for voters for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in 8 different languages.

State Human Rights Commission Acting Chairman K. Baijunath released the guidelines recently by handing over a copy to Additional District Judge and Taluk Legal Services Committee Chairman P. Mohanakrishnan.

The guidelines prepared by Varghese Mathew, a para legal volunteer of the DLSA as well as the Principal of St. Xavier’s College, Eranhipalam, Kozhikode, has been brought out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Urdu, and Hindi, besides English and Malayalam.

“I prepared the guidelines in English and Malayalam and got them translated into the other languages by friends in other States. It was quite a laborious task,” Mr. Mathew said.

The document consists of 25 facts such as the election code of conduct, documents that the voters need to carry, voters’ slip, voting procedure, what to do if you do not wish to vote for any of the candidates, what to do if your vote is challenged, what to do if someone else casts your vote, who to approach in case of a complaint, and what voters should and should not do.

