Kozhikode district unit of CPI(M) flays Tharoor’s remarks on Hamas

October 27, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on Friday alleged that the remarks by Shashi Tharoor, MP, who courted controversy by describing counter-attacks by the Hamas as a terrorist act, reflected the pro-Israel stance of the Congress party.

In a statement in Kozhikode, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan said Mr. Tharoor’s claim that the Hamas was behind the latest war between Palestine and Israel should be taken seriously as it was made at a mass convention organised to express solidarity with Palestinian citizens.

He also claimed that Mr. Tharoor’s statement reiterated the Congress party’s supportive stance towards Israel from 1992 and the visible deviation from the official foreign policy adopted by Jawaharlal Nehru.

