Kozhikode district to be declared elderly friendly

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 30, 2022 21:11 IST

The International Day of Older Persons that falls on Saturday is being observed with a variety of programmes in the district.

The Kozhikode district panchayat will declare the district elderly-friendly, while the Kozhikode Corporation will open its knowledge and skill bank.

The district panchayat will declare its elderly policy on the day and launch ‘Vayosradha’, a comprehensive programme for the elderly. The programme is being implemented to ensure freedom, security, companionship, satisfaction, and dignity for all elderly people in the district.

The programme being technically supported by the Kerala Institute for Local Administration (KILA) aims to find a solution to the mental, emotional and physical agonies faced by the elderly and to encourage them to be part of activities including arts and sports. The programme also aims to ensure that they are well insured, have library and reading rooms, and medicines and food are available at home.

The knowledge and skill bank of senior citizens is being set up under the Kozhikode Corporation to ensure the participation of the elderly in developmental activities. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the bank at Town Hall at 10 a.m.

The bank is being set up as part of the comprehensive elderly policy of the Corporation. A walk is also planned on the Kozhikode beach on Saturday morning to create awareness on elderly policy.

The Kerala Senior Citizen’s forum is observing Elderly Week from October 1 to 7, including a district-level get-together of the elderly, at Park auditorium, Vadakara, on October 3. K.K. Rema, MLA, will inaugurate the meet at 10 a.m.

Senior citizens will hold a sit-in at local body offices on October 7 demanding to set aside 5% of the total project fund for the welfare of the elderly.

