Kozhikode district school arts festival gets off to a colourful start

November 28, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The 61st edition of the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival began at Vadakara on Monday with stage events. The events drew a fairly good number of viewers on the first day.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who inaugurated the event on Monday, called upon students to give up unnecessary competition and get involved in healthy contests. K.K. Rema, MLA, presided over the function.

An anti-drug selfie corner, green protocol counter, and a first-aid training counter were the added attractions at St. Antony’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School, which is the main venue.

A competition organised by the Green Protocol Committee to make useful things from waste materials was well accepted by students of local schools. Anlia Asnil, a Standard 4 student of SGMSB School, bagged the first prize in the competition. Thejas J. of Junior Technical School, Vadakara, bagged the second prize.

Thiruvathira (HS & HSS), Kerala Nadanam (HS & HSS), Kuchipudi (HS&HSS), mime (HSS), folk dance (HSS-B), mono act, and Vattappattu were some of the events held on Monday. Off-stage competitions had concluded on Saturday, and the results of most of them have already been published.

Kozhikode city sub district has been leading the championship right since day one, scoring 213 points, while Koduvally with 202 points and Koyilandy with 196 points are right behind. Memunda HSS, Thodannur, with 68 points; Chakkalakkal HS, Madavoor, and Silver Hills HSS, Chevayur, both with 65 points each, are the leading schools.

Group Dance (HS & HSS), Drama (HS), Ottanthullal (HS & HSS), Bharatanatyam (HS & HSS), Kathaprasangam, Kolkali, and Mappilappattu (HS & HSS) are some of the major events scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the festival.

Holiday

Deputy Director of Education C. Manoj Kumar announced a holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district up to Plus Two on Tuesday, so that students could take part in the District School Arts Festival. The Regional Deputy Director announced the holiday for higher secondary schools, while the Assistant Director announced the holiday for vocational higher secondary schools.

