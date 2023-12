December 04, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Kozhikode

Off-stage competitions for the Kozhikode District School Arts Festival began at Perambra Higher Secondary School on December 3. The competitions were held at 21 venues. The remaining events and the stage competitions will be held on December 5. Speaker A.N. Shamseer will formally open the arts festival. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, will be present.

As many as 10,000 students from 17 educational sub-districts are participating in 309 events.