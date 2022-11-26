Kozhikode district school arts fest begins at Vadakara with off-stage events

November 26, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Mukkam sub district leads on the opening day; formal inauguration of the fest on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Water colour painting competition in progress as part of the Kozhikode District School arts festival that began at Vadakara on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The 61st Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival began at Vadakara on Saturday with off-stage events being held at venues at St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School and BEM Higher Secondary School.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 1,350 students participated in 74 off-stage events during the day. The events included pencil drawing, watercolour painting, story writing, versification, essay writing, and quiz. Competitions under Sanskritotsavam and Arabic Kalolsavam were also held in parallel sessions.

As the first set of results came out (10 events), Mukkam sub district, with 45 points, is leading closely followed by Nadapuram with 37 points, and Koyilandy with 36 points. There will be no competitions on Sunday. The festival will resume with on-stage events on Monday. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will formally inaugurate the arts fest on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, media room, programme office, and appeal committee office were opened at St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, which is the main venue. Kadathanatt Narayanan, winner of the Kerala Sahitya Academi Award for comprehensive contributions, opened the media room.

The festival is being organised in compliance with the green protocol, and visitors have to adhere to it as well. Medical aid posts have been set up at all venues, supported by voluntary organisations. Ambulance facility has also been made available.

A slew of cultural programmes are being organised at a special venue near Link Road on November 28, 29, and 30 to add colour to the festival. Sangeetha Nataka Akademi member V.T. Murali will inaugurate the programmes on Monday.

A debate on the ‘Literary heritage of Kadathanad’, anti-drug talk, and a talk on ‘Modern approach to education’ will be held at the venue on the three days, accompanied by various cultural programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US