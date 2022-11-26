Kozhikode district school arts fest begins at Vadakara with off-stage events

November 26, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

The 61st Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival began at Vadakara on Saturday with off-stage events being held at venues at St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School and BEM Higher Secondary School.

As many as 1,350 students participated in 74 off-stage events during the day. The events included pencil drawing, watercolour painting, story writing, versification, essay writing, and quiz. Competitions under Sanskritotsavam and Arabic Kalolsavam were also held in parallel sessions.

As the first set of results came out (10 events), Mukkam sub district, with 45 points, is leading closely followed by Nadapuram with 37 points, and Koyilandy with 36 points. There will be no competitions on Sunday. The festival will resume with on-stage events on Monday. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will formally inaugurate the arts fest on Monday.

Meanwhile, media room, programme office, and appeal committee office were opened at St. Antony’s Higher Secondary School, which is the main venue. Kadathanatt Narayanan, winner of the Kerala Sahitya Academi Award for comprehensive contributions, opened the media room.

The festival is being organised in compliance with the green protocol, and visitors have to adhere to it as well. Medical aid posts have been set up at all venues, supported by voluntary organisations. Ambulance facility has also been made available.

A slew of cultural programmes are being organised at a special venue near Link Road on November 28, 29, and 30 to add colour to the festival. Sangeetha Nataka Akademi member V.T. Murali will inaugurate the programmes on Monday.

A debate on the ‘Literary heritage of Kadathanad’, anti-drug talk, and a talk on ‘Modern approach to education’ will be held at the venue on the three days, accompanied by various cultural programmes.