Kozhikode district records 79.10% voting

Polling percentage likely to go up a final tally on Tuesday; glitches in EVMs reported at a few booths

Kozhikode district, which went to the three-tier local body polls on Monday, recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.10%.

This was as per the provisional statistics made available by the District Election Officer. The polling percentage was likely to increase after a final tally on Tuesday. The electoral strength in the district for the local body polls is 25.33 lakh.

Gender-wise, 79.42 % of women exercised their franchise, while it was 78.14 % for male voters and 29.17 for transgenders. The district had witnessed an intense electoral fight between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. This time, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance also had also put up a spirited campaign in the polls, especially in Kozhikode Corporation and the seven municipalities in the district.In the 2015 polls, the district recorded a polling percentage of 77.64, while in 2010, it was 77.07. One of the factors for the heavy turnout could be the vigorous campaigns of all fronts. Compared with rural areas, voter turnout was low in Kozhikode city. The polling percentage was provisionally less than 70%. However, in the 2015 polls, it was 74.93%. The elections were held in 91 local bodies - Kozhikode Corporation, seven municipalities, 70 grama panchayats, 12 block panchayats, and the district panchayat.

Brisk polling was reported in the initial hours of voting that began at 7 a.m. After two hours, the voter turnout was 15%. Voters had turned up early in municipalities and rural belts. Technical glitches in electronic voting machines were reported at some booths.

Meanwhile, a BJP candidate, Vasu Kunjan, 53, contesting in Kodencherry grama panchayat, was injured after the motorbike he rode hit a wild boar that crossed the road. The incident occurred at 5.45 a.m. when he was proceeding to the polling booth. He was admitted to a private hospital.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, after casting his vote along with his family members at Mukkali Chombala L.P. School, told the media that the local body polls would be a referendum against the LDF government in the State.

BJP State president K. Surendran, who voted at the Modakkalloor A.U.P. School, told journalists that the NDA would emerge victorious in Malabar. The BJP would increase its seats multi-fold in these polls, he said.