Kozhikode district records 2,502 fresh cases

Kozhikode

04 August 2021 21:01 IST

2,470 infections through local transmission

As many as 2,502 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

According to the District Medical Officer, 2,470 of the fresh cases were due to local transmission of infection, and the source of 22 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 385 cases, Koyilandy 79, Naduvannur 63, Chemanchery 59, Thamarassery and Ulliyeri 57 each, and Kavilumpara 51. As many as 17,415 samples were tested, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is 14.58%. A total of 2,244 people recovered from the infection. The active caseload of the district is 25,573.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has said 18,42,823 people had been vaccinated in the district so far. Of them, 12,91,132 have got only one dose and 5,51,691 have got both the doses.

