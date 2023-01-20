Kozhikode district panchayat to set up IT training hub for young entrepreneurs

January 20, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Going off the beaten track, Kozhikode district panchayat is all set to experiment with a set of new Information Technology (IT)-based projects in the upcoming fiscal to encourage youngsters interested in innovative ventures. A full-fledged IT training hub is one of the major projects on the cards with an initial investment of ₹1 crore.

“We have two ideal locations ready for setting up the facilities. Possibility is high for considering a six-acre plot in Kakkur panchayat,” district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi said, adding that the civic body would get financial and field-level support from the department of Industries.

Ms. Sasi said it was for the first time that the district panchayat had decided to go ahead with such a mega IT project. “The purpose is to offer professional training to local entrepreneurs and give them the required field-level support to launch pioneering start-ups,” she said.

The training hub, which will be developed in future as a district-level IT incubation centre for promotion of technology-based innovations and commercialisation of research and development output, is expected to source technical support from major IT firms at the Cyberpark. Though the construction of the facilities may take time, the panchayat authorities hope to achieve the target in three years.

“We have plans to invite resource persons from IT companies to offer training to entrepreneurs. Also, the required budget allocation will be made,” said Ms. Sasi. She also said it was one of the innovative ideas proposed during the panchayat-level working group meetings that was further discussed at the district-level development seminar on Thursday.