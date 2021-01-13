Kozhikode district panchayat president calls for completion of works of previous councils

Kozhikode

13 January 2021 00:11 IST

Meeting of local bodies held to chalk out plan for 2021-22

Kozhikode district panchayat president Kanathil Jameela has called for time-bound completion of the works taken up by previous governing councils of the three-tier local bodies. She was talking at a meeting to chalk out the annual plan for the 2021-22 year on Tuesday.

Ms. Jameela said that the local bodies should be disabled-friendly. The standards of anganwadis should be raised in phases using the Cradle scheme. Steps will be taken to improve the activities of BUDS school and better the infrastructure there. Bhumithra project has been implemented to solve the disputes arising out of ownership of land and deputy collectors have been given charge of taluks to sort them out.

Ms. Jameela said the district panchayat and grama panchayats should focus on projects under the Responsible Tourism Mission. The development of colonies, rehabilitation of the destitute, safety of women and new projects in the health sector were discussed. Representatives of all grama panchayats, block panchayats, and Kozhikode Corporation were present.

