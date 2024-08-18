Kozhikode district panchayat launches SPEK training scheme

The Kozhikode district panchayat on August 18 (Sunday) launched Socially Productive Establishment of Kozhikode (SPEK), a training scheme for civil service exams, admissions to technical and science institutes, higher studies in universities in the country and abroad, and in foreign languages.

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, opened it. Students from Class 8 will be trained for civil service exams and admissions to various institutes. Higher secondary class students will be trained for higher studies in universities in the country and abroad. The foreign language training course will cover all those who are part of the above two groups. As many as 150 selected students will be trained for around five years.

