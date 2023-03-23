Kozhikode district panchayat Budget focuses on agriculture, poverty alleviation, healthcare

March 23, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Kozhikode district panchayat has proposed a slew of innovative measures, including marketing agricultural products under its own brand, coconut management, and glucose manufacturing units for women in the next financial year.

The proposals were announced in the annual Budget for 2023-24 presented by district panchayat vice president M.P. Sivanandan on Wednesday. The anticipated revenue for the next fiscal is ₹123.92 crore, while the expenditure has been estimated at ₹118.72 crore, resulting in a surplus of ₹5.20 crore.

As part of the budgetary plan, a novel proposal was made to install statues of Mahatma Gandhi in 45 schools under the district panchayat, with a view to inculcating Gandhian ideals and constitutional values among children. The Budget session was presided over by district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi.

In a move to tackle poverty, the Budget allocated ₹10.91 crore after identifying 4,741 extremely poor people within the district panchayat limits. The Budget also earmarked amounts for each sector, including agriculture (₹3.75 crore), animal husbandry and dairy development (₹4 crore), fisheries (₹41 lakh), and women and child development (₹10 crore).

Additionally, a sum of ₹2.69 crore was allocated to establish a centre for economic development of Scheduled Caste women, while welfare schemes worth ₹6.05 crore were proposed for differently abled people and transgender communities.

The Budget set aside ₹4.19 crore for healthcare-related programmes such as ‘Spandanam’, a therapy project for children and adolescents who need special care and treatment, ‘Jeeva Jyothi’, a project for free kidney transplant, and ‘Snehasparsham’, a project to support free treatment of poor patients suffering from renal diseases and cancer.

The drinking water and sanitation sector was allocated ₹11.9 crore, while education, arts, culture, and youth welfare were allotted ₹10.66 crore. Roads will be upgraded to international standards, and the existing solar projects of the local body will continue. A sum of ₹32.10 crore was set apart for repair of roads and the energy sector.