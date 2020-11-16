Kozhikode District Literacy Mission to use ICT tools for teaching courses

Setting up of digital learning centres under consideration

Considering the pandemic situation and the challenges in conducting contact classes, the District Literacy Mission has decided to explore the possibilities of Information and Communications Technology-based teaching for its learners under various equivalency courses. The support of trained preraks who are skilled in handling e-learning tools and applications will be used for experimenting with the new method.

According to project coordinators, the preraks in various panchayats will be able to use the new media effectively for handling classes for their learners. They are now getting all support from the District Institute of Education and Training to get themselves familiarised with e-learning tools and its scope in conducting sessions for the learners.

Many of them have already completed their first-phase training in handling online classes for the learners.

They are also familiar with the online submission of various forms, downloading of learning modules, editing of visuals and pictures and the use of mobile technology for better interactive learning. Setting up of digital learning centres are also under consideration as part of the new e-learning strategy. The virtual classes under consideration will be able to reach out to those who have already enrolled under the traditional literacy classes, equivalency courses and social literacy programmes. There are also efforts by the authorities to extend special attention to backward segments and tribal hamlets.

Literacy Mission officials say there are also proposals for ensuring better participation of youths trained in ICT for supporting the e-learning initiatives.

Educated youths from backward communities will be designated as regional coordinators for ensuring better support to the underprivileged learners.

Along with increasing the number of smart class rooms for covering more learners, the support of various local bodies and sponsors will be sought to supply e-learning tools including computers and mobile phones to the needy segments. Tribal areas will get special considerations in the drive.

According to a State-level coordinator, the local bodies are likely to set apart a special fund for the ICT-enabled learning projects of Literacy Mission. Many promising changes are on the cards with the takeover of administration by the newly elected local representatives and the groundwork for the same has already been done by the district-level units, he said.