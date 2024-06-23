Kozhikode declared first ‘City of Literature’ in India

The status of ‘City of Literature’ bestowed on Kozhikode by Unesco offers a multitude of avenues that need to be explored, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said. Making the formal announcement of Kozhikode as the first City of Literature in the country on (June 23) Sunday, he added that Kozhikode is to Kerala what London was to talents across the world. “It is a city unpretentious and hospitable, with an undying spirit of freedom,” he added.

Mr. Rajesh recalled talents from all cultural spheres, who were either born in Kozhikode or made the city their home later on. Besides noted writers, including two Jnanpith winners, he also acknowledged cinema, music, and media houses from Kozhikode for their role in the city earning the prestigious status.

Wondering how Kozhikode could surpass Kolkata that has a richer tradition of literature in becoming the first City of Literature in the country, he appreciated the initiative taken by the Mayor and Kerala Institute of Local Administration to make it happen. “We could present the achievements of Kozhikode more effectively through proper planning and preparation,” he said.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who launched the logo and website of ‘Kozhikode - City of Literature’, said that Beypore and the house of writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer were integral parts of the Malabar Literary Circuit being planned by the Department of Tourism. Mayor M. Beena Philip, who presided over the event, announced that June 23 would be celebrated as ‘City of Literature Day’.“We will have ‘City of Literature’ awards given away every year in six categories: Comprehensive contribution, women writers, young writers, children’s literature, and translations from Malayalam to other languages and vice versa. The awards will be presented during an annual cultural festival,” she added. Lyricist and musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri announced that Anakkulam Cultural Centre will henceforth be the ‘City of Literature centre’.

The Kozhikode Corporation’s diamond jubilee award was presented to writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair at his home by Mr. Rajesh, as he could not attend the event due to health issues. Poet P.K. Gopi and MLA Thottathil Raveendran were also present.

