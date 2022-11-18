  1. EPaper
Kozhikode DCC to get new office building

November 18, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The office of the District Congress Committee in Kozhikode, which is being demolished to be replaced by a new building.

The office of the District Congress Committee in Kozhikode, which is being demolished to be replaced by a new building. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will lay the foundation stone for the new office building of the Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) on November 26 at 8.30 a.m.

The new state-of-the-art office spread over 21,442 sq. ft in four storeys is to be completed in 15 months at an estimated cost of ₹5.5 crore. DCC president K. Praveen Kumar told reporters here on Friday that the building would be named after former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

The new office building will comprise a main auditorium, two mini auditoriums, media room, library, war room, facilities for feeder organisations and cells, two suit rooms for guests, canteen and seperate rooms for KPCC president, Parliamentary party leader and former presidents.

The DCC plans to source funds for the building from its members through a mass collection drive. About 50,000 collection boxes will be distributed among party workers in the district. Feeder organisations have also conducted programmes to raise funds for the office building, which has been a long pending demand of party workers.

Meanwhile, the old building on the compound, which has been witness to many historical events, will be demolished in a few days. The INTUC office at West Hill will serve as the temporary DCC office.

