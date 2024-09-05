Kozhikode DCC seeks action against “encroachers” of Comtrust land

The Kozhikode District Congress committee (DCC) has sought action against those who are trying to “encroach upon” a piece of land in the city that belongs to the now defunct Comtrust Handloom Weaving Factory.

DCC president K. Praveenkumar, in a memorandum submitted to District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh on Thursday, pointed out that the Kerala Assembly had passed an Ordinance to take over 3.84 acres owned by the company in 2012 and the President of India had given assent to it in 2018 too. The Kerala State Industrial Corporation was supposed to acquire the properties.

The process, however, has been put on hold after three private firms, which reportedly acquired parts of the company’s land, approached the High Court with petitions. A section of former employees too have filed a petition in the court. Mr. Kumar claimed that the Kozhikode Corporation, meanwhile, gave permission to one of those firms to start a ‘pay and park’ facility on the 45 cents under dispute on Oyitty Road and construct a temporary structure there. He claimed that the corporation’s action was not justifiable as it created suspicion in people’s minds.

There had been rumours rife that some individuals close to the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] were trying to usurp the land worth crores of rupees. Mr. Praveenkumar sought action against those who were trying to encroach upon the property.

Protest meet today

The Congress party is planning to hold a protest meet near the land on Friday. K. Muraleedharan, former MP, will inaugurate the event. The DCC is alleging that a CPI(M)-controlled society, a former CPI(M) MLA, and a businessman close to the ruling party are behind the move to grab the land.