Kozhikode DCC buys time to prepare leaders’ list for reshuffle

March 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) is learnt to have sought more time to prepare a list of nominees to be chosen as functionaries at the block and district levels.

This follows the objections raised by senior leaders from the district, such as former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, and M.K. Raghavan and K. Muraleedharan, MPs representing Kozhikode and Vadakara, respectively. According to reliable sources, the KPCC had directed the district leadership to consult senior leaders before holding meetings of the reorganisation committee, which would later prepare a list of people who would be chosen to the block and district committees. While the DCC will have 35 functionaries, the block committees will have 25 office-bearers.

The plan, however, went haywire from the beginning itself though DCC president K. Praveenkumar tried his best to create a consensus between various factions in the party. Leaders of the factions wanted their own people to be part of the list to be handed over to the KPCC.

Mr. Raghavan was the first to air his displeasure in public at a recent event held in memory of P. Sankaran, former Health Minister, who was also the DCC president for a long time. The MP alleged that some leaders were trying to accommodate their own supporters in the name of reshuffling party committees. Though this did not go down well with the KPCC leadership, which sought an explanation from the DCC, Mr. Raghavan stuck to his stand. Soon after, Mr. Muraleedharan, also a former KPCC president, too came in support of Mr. Raghavan. Mr. Ramachandran was the latest to join the list.

It is learnt that the DCC had prepared a list of 60 persons. The plan was to include some more leaders and submit the list to the KPCC leadership on Wednesday. Meanwhile, K.K. Abraham, KPCC general secretary in charge of reorganisation, came up with a press release on Tuesday claiming that he and Mr. Praveenkumar had held fruitful talks with all the leaders in the district. The claim that there had been no discussions was not true, Mr. Abraham said, adding that talks would continue. He also pointed out that details of inner-party discussions could not be revealed as it would be a violation of party discipline.