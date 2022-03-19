Kozhikode dairy farmers’ meet concludes
The two-day district-level dairy farmers’ meet drew to a close at Mannur in Kozhikode district on Saturday. Livestock expo and dairy exhibition were part of the programme that attracted the participation of over 700 farmers. Awareness sessions on innovative farming practices and productive dairy ventures were also held.
