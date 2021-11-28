Cyberpark start-up gets Malta funding

A boost for the company for further development of its AI-enabled healthcare product

The Government Cyberpark-based IT start-up Intpurple, which developed an Artificial Intelligence-driven healthcare software, has received funding from the Government of Malta in Europe.

Malta’s economic development agency Malta Enterprise will invest an undisclosed amount in the company for further research and development of its product Felixacare. It will also support Intpurple to set up an office and research centre at Gozo Innovation Hub in Malta, a press release said here.

The funds provided by the Maltese Government will be used for research, purchase of equipment and payment of staff, said Sahir Kungancheri, founder and chief executive officer of Intpurple.

Felixacare is a state-of-the-art technology that facilitates follow-up care of permanent patients, treatment at home, and constant monitoring. “With this, doctors can make the right decision quickly and significantly reduce unnecessary costs for patients,” Mr. Sahir said.

The healthcare software developed by Intpurple will also be used at a Government-run hospital in Malta, he added. At present, many palliative care units in Kerala are using this software to provide services to bedridden patients at home.

Sahir started Intpurple in February 2020 at Mukkom in Kozhikode along with his friends Fasalurahman Ambalangadan and Haroon Elayidath. The company has 12 employees.

Felixacare was born out of the idea of how to ensure the best healthcare for patients with the help AI during emergency situations.