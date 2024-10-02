Kozhikode cyber police nab two from Rajasthan in online fraud

A special squad of the Kozhikode city cyber police has arrested two suspects involved in a recently reported online financial fraud in the name of charity in which a doctor reportedly lost ₹4 crore. The prime suspects, Sunil Bhangi, 48, and his close aide Sheethal Kumar Mehta, 28, were detained from Bari Sadri town in Rajasthan.

Police sources said the suspects exploited the victim’s sympathy for charity by pretending as youngsters in dire financial need due to job loss during the COVID-19 period. The two approached the man online after creating a fictitious backstory about a struggling rural family with mounting debts.

When the victim, who smelt a rat in the whole activity, sought his money back after some time, the two again created false stories and threatened him with their plan to move various criminal cases against him in the name of instigating violence to recover the money.

The investigation team said the victim was first contacted by the suspects in January this year after understanding his passion for philanthropic work. The extortion of funds continued for several months. By August 23, he had reportedly lost ₹4 crore which he had transferred to the suspects’ accounts in different instalments.

Police sources said the cyber investigation team gathered all the required evidence including the bank transaction details, WhatsApp chat, and phone call records to prove the charges. The two were reportedly using the money for visiting various casinos and playing online games in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Police sources said search was under way to nab the rest of the suspects.