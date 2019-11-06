Kozhikode

Kozhikode court dismisses bail plea of two CPI(M) workers booked for alleged Maoist links

Anxious wait: Relatives of Thaha Fazal, arrested under the UAPA, in front of the Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Monday, November 5, 2019.

Anxious wait: Relatives of Thaha Fazal, arrested under the UAPA, in front of the Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Monday, November 5, 2019.   | Photo Credit: S_RAMESHKURUP

Judge endorses argument that granting bail to the duo will impact probe

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of two CPI(M) workers — Alan Suhaib, 20, and Thaha Fazal, 24 — who were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged links with Maoists.

Writing the judgment, Judge M.R. Anitha endorsed the argument of Public Prosecutor and Government Pleader K.N. Jayakumar that granting bail to the accused would adversely impact the ongoing investigation in the case that has wider national ramifications.

Alan and Thaha, students of law and journalism respectively of Kannur University, were taken into custody by the police from Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode last Friday. They were charged under Sections 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File

Maoists are not 'holy souls', 'lambs': Kerala CM

The prosecution had argued that the duo were actually activists of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) and that the police had incriminating evidence, including their meetings with Maoist functionaries. Besides, there were adequate documents to prove their involvement with the proscribed outfit as well as their anti-government and anti-national activities.

However, M.K. Dinesh, counsel for the accused, who argued that the youth had no involvement with extremists, said that a petition would be moved in the Kerala High Court against the dismissal of the bail petition.

D. Raja

D. Raja calls for reviewing UAPA charges

In a related development, a petition was also moved by the Hindu Aikya Vedi against granting bail to the accused, but the court did not entertain it.

