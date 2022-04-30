Kozhikode Corporation’s pet licensing evokes good response

About 500 application forms distributed in a month

About 500 application forms distributed in a month

A month since it began the process of pet and domestic animal licensing, the Kozhikode Corporation has been getting good response from pet owners in the city. “We have distributed at least 500 application forms in just one month. The filled-in applications are being processed by the health inspectors in each circle before issuing the licences,” said V.S. Sreeshma, Veterinary Officer of the Corporation.

All the applications processed so far have been for dogs and cats while the Corporation is also providing licences for cattle, including horses. No horse owners have applied for the licence yet.

The Corporation has fixed the licence fee for cattle at ₹100 and for dogs and horses at ₹500. The breeder licence for dogs is ₹1,000 and for cats ₹500. Each of the licensed animals gets a microchip costing ₹300, which will be implanted in the body of the animal free of cost at the Corporation’s veterinary hospitals. “This chip is an official record of ownership and helps us track the animal or owner when necessary,” said Dr. Sreeshma. The licensing of pets makes it easier for the Corporation to get a census of domestic animals in the city, ensure that they are vaccinated and taken care of, and prosecute owners for mistreating them.

The initiative has also evoked a positive response from pet dealers. “With all the pets licensed, we can make sure that the animals do not wander away or are abandoned,” said Sebastian, a pet shop owner in the city. “This will ensure that all pets are vaccinated as well,” he added.

Though the Corporation has announced that the licensing of pets is mandatory, it has not made any efforts to make sure that all pets are licensed. “We want willing people to come forward at first, so as to convince the others. There is no deadline set so far,” said Dr. Sreeshma.

Pet owners may collect the application forms at the Corporation office. The filled-in form, along with the identity card of the owner, anti-rabies vaccination certificate of the animal and the animal’s colour photograph should be submitted at the nearest health circle office. Before issuing the licence, health officials will conduct a site inspection to ensure that the applicant has enough facilities for raising an animal.