Kozhikode Corporation’s pet licensing by-law evokes good response

KOZHIKODE

16 November 2021 18:30 IST

High Court order in July made the process mandatory

The public response has been overwhelming to the new by-law of the Kozhikode Corporation making licensing of pets mandatory within the city.

Corporation Veterinary Officer V.S. Sreeshma said the civic body was getting several enquiries about the licensing process from people, who were also welcoming the initiative.

The Corporation had implemented the by-law in September following a High Court order in July that made licensing of pets mandatory in all local bodies. The order came against the backdrop of increasing incidents of mistreatment and abandoning of animals by owners. The order encompasses cattle owners such as dairy farmers and also those who own horses and cats.

Advertising

Advertising

The Corporation has fixed the licence fee for cattle at ₹100 and for dogs and horses at ₹500. The breeder licence for dogs is ₹1,000 and for cats, ₹500. Each of the licensed animals gets a microchip costing ₹300, which will be implanted in the body of the animal free of cost at the Corporation’s veterinary hospitals. “This chip is an official record of ownership and helps us track the animal or owner when necessary,” said Dr. Sreeshma. The licensing of pets makes it easier for the Corporation to get a census of domestic animals in the city, ensure that they are vaccinated and taken care of, and prosecute owners for mistreating them.

However, the licensing process is yet to take off due to some technical glitches. “The application is accepted online, for which the software is being prepared,” said Dr. Sreeshma, adding that the process would be completed in less than a month.