Kozhikode Corporation’s new waste management system to be rolled out on October 2

Haritha Karma Sena preparing calendar for waste collection

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
August 29, 2022 01:39 IST

The Kozhikode Corporation will have a new system of waste management from October 2 under which activities of the Haritha Karma Sena in every ward will be carried out as per guidelines issued by the State government.

Health Standing Committee Chairperson of the Corporation S. Jayasree said that a calendar is being prepared for waste collection by the Haritha Karma Sena in which collection of every type of waste is scheduled.

“Plastic needs to be collected every month. But other kinds of waste such as glass, leather or footwear and cloth will have a day scheduled for their collection once every three months or six months based on the requirement of each ward,” she said. The calendar will be issued to every household and establishment in advance.

The Corporation also plans to ensure that every household is registered under the Haritha Karma Sena, so as to ensure a steady income for Sena members. “However, there are some wards that have opposed the services of the Sena and refused to pay. The Corporation’s cleaning workers continue to work there. People there even refuse to keep plastic and food waste separate. Such wards are a challenge,” Ms. Jayasree added.

Haritha Karma Sena members in the Corporation are divided into three consortiums and each of them will get a separate colour code and uniform from October 2. 

