Kozhikode Corporation’s Kudumbashree IT unit bags national award

March 04, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Kozhikode

Technoworld IT unit under the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree has been selected as one of the six best woman entrepreneurships in the country by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It is the only enterprise from Kerala to win the award.

The unit was founded by five women in March 2004 and has gradually grown into a state where they handle the Corporation’s kiosk, Motor Vehicles department Seva Kendra, hospital kiosks, training centre, printing press, and a plan facilitation centre, besides carrying out data entry for various government departments. It is the State government’s approved agency for data entry, and has the right to take up data entry and printing works for various government departments without the tender proceedings.

The unit offers permanent employment to 60 women and temporary employment to 1,500. The award will be presented at an event to be held at Gurugram in Haryana on March 6.