GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kozhikode Corporation’s Kudumbashree IT unit bags national award

March 04, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Technoworld IT unit under the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree has been selected as one of the six best woman entrepreneurships in the country by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It is the only enterprise from Kerala to win the award.

The unit was founded by five women in March 2004 and has gradually grown into a state where they handle the Corporation’s kiosk, Motor Vehicles department Seva Kendra, hospital kiosks, training centre, printing press, and a plan facilitation centre, besides carrying out data entry for various government departments. It is the State government’s approved agency for data entry, and has the right to take up data entry and printing works for various government departments without the tender proceedings.

The unit offers permanent employment to 60 women and temporary employment to 1,500. The award will be presented at an event to be held at Gurugram in Haryana on March 6.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / local authority / computing and information technology

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.