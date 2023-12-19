Kozhikode Corporation’s KoCo Folk Fest from December 20

December 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation, as part of its diamond jubilee celebrations as well as celebrating its status as the UNESCO City of Literature, is organising KoCo Folk Fest - 2023, a folk arts festival at various venues in the city from December 20 to 24.

Mayor Beena Philip told reporters here on Tuesday that the festival, mainly held at the Mohammed Abdur Rahiman Memorial Jubilee Hall at Tali, would feature workshops, seminars, demonstrations, and performances of folk art forms of the State.

The festival will begin with a workshop on ‘Kalamezhuthu’, the ritualistic rangoli at the Jubilee Hall. Actor V.K. Sreeraman will inaugurate the festival at 4.30 p.m. The inaugural session will be followed by a ‘Kalaripayattu’ presentation and then ‘Thiri Uzhichil and Pattu’, the ritual of wiping the Kalams. A ‘Theechamundi’ Theyyam performance at 8 p.m. at the Malabar Christian College grounds will be the highlight of the festival.

An exhibition of Kalams and Theyyam costumes will begin on the ground floor of the Jubilee Hall at 10 a.m. on December 21 (Thursday) that will go on till December 23 (Saturday). A seminar on ‘Katha Gana Parambaryam’ will be held later. A ‘Mudiyettu’ performance will be held at 6 p.m.

A seminar on ‘Strength and beauty of folk arts’ will be held on Friday followed by a ‘Poorakkali’ performance and later a Yakshagana performance. A seminar on ‘Heritage and literature’ besides performances of Duff Muttu, Chavittu Natakam, Kolkali, and Padayani will be held on Saturday.

A workshop on ‘Mukhathezhuthu’ (facial drawings of a Theyyam) will be held at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Women’s Thayambaka, Thudi Thalam, Thirayattam, and Choottukali will be held on the last day. The valedictory ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

‘Nersakshyam’, a programme in which folk artistes share their experiences and ‘Sadaram’ in which they are honoured will be held every evening. A tribal food festival will also be part of the fest.

The event is being organised in association with the Kerala Folklore Academy, University of Calicut, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, and the Government College of Teacher Education, Kozhikode.